Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESRT. Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Empire State Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Shares of NYSE ESRT traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,459. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,423,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,219,000 after buying an additional 456,442 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $679,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,805,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 80,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building the World's Most Famous Building and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US, and #3 in the world, in Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best.

