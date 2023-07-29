Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 308,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Jack in the Box accounts for about 1.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $26,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,324.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,324.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $460,262 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.22.

Shares of JACK stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.87. The company had a trading volume of 157,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,757. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $99.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.18.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

