Emerald Advisers LLC Has $19.88 Million Stock Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 531.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 69,076 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDGL stock traded up $5.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.51. 200,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,663. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.21 and a 52 week high of $322.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.99 and its 200-day moving average is $263.91.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.55. Research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDGL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

