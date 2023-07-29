Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 13,842 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.32% of Celsius worth $23,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Celsius by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 888,109 shares of company stock worth $102,736,557. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CELH traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.48. The company had a trading volume of 584,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,226. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $157.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.84 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.99.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CELH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Maxim Group cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.