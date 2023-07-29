EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. EMCOR Group updated its FY23 guidance to $10.75-$11.25 EPS.
EMCOR Group Trading Up 5.6 %
NYSE EME traded up $11.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.08 and a 200 day moving average of $164.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $112.85 and a twelve month high of $212.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.10.
EMCOR Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 96.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,859,000 after acquiring an additional 320,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,271,000 after acquiring an additional 264,826 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,886,000 after acquiring an additional 225,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1,011.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 182,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,610,000 after acquiring an additional 165,732 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
About EMCOR Group
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
