EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. EMCOR Group updated its FY23 guidance to $10.75-$11.25 EPS.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE EME traded up $11.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.08 and a 200 day moving average of $164.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $112.85 and a twelve month high of $212.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,160,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,128,659.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,160,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,722 shares in the company, valued at $44,128,659.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,423,718. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 96.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,859,000 after acquiring an additional 320,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,271,000 after acquiring an additional 264,826 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,886,000 after acquiring an additional 225,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1,011.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 182,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,610,000 after acquiring an additional 165,732 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.