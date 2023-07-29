Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Embassy Bancorp Price Performance

EMYB stock remained flat at $16.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. Embassy Bancorp has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $21.40.

Embassy Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Embassy Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.35. Embassy Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.87%.

Embassy Bancorp Company Profile

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; demand and time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

