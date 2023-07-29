ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Trading 1.4% Higher

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €7.92 ($8.80) and last traded at €7.81 ($8.67). 115,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.70 ($8.56).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $498.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.68.
ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.
