Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.1% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Pariax LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock traded up $5.11 on Friday, reaching $100.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,956,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,262,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.41. The company has a market capitalization of $266.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

