Elite Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. ASML comprises approximately 0.2% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in ASML by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $10.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $718.37. The stock had a trading volume of 950,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,898. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $716.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $672.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $771.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.18.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

