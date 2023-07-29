ELIS Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,284.14 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. ELIS has a total market cap of $7.43 million and $14,284.14 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03601521 USD and is down -4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $55,464.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

