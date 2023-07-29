Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.93.

Elevance Health stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $467.04. 946,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,460. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $451.66 and a 200 day moving average of $465.56.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

