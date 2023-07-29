Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx. $1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. Element Solutions also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.30 EPS.

ESI stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. 1,999,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,595. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.30. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.13 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.21.

In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $3,074,757.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,109,378.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,362 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,016 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Element Solutions by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Element Solutions by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

