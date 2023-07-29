Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx. $1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36. Element Solutions also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Performance

ESI traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,595. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.13 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 23,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $442,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $533,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,362 shares of company stock worth $4,270,016. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Element Solutions by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Element Solutions by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 27.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 14.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.