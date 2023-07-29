Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Element Solutions also updated its FY23 guidance to approx. $1.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ESI. StockNews.com began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.93. 2,000,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,703. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.13 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $3,074,757.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,109,378.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,362 shares of company stock worth $4,270,016 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 80,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,808,000 after buying an additional 130,761 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,951,000 after buying an additional 269,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,140,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,643,000 after buying an additional 114,503 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 512.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after buying an additional 592,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

