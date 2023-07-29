Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Posts Earnings Results

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02, reports. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of C$308.76 million during the quarter.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 5.1 %

ELD opened at C$12.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.56, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.53. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELD. National Bank Financial raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares set a C$17.00 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 9th.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

