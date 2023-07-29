Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,128,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,679. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day moving average is $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

EW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.16.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,758,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,845.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,758,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,845.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $588,835.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 172,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,260,941.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,046 shares of company stock worth $19,145,434. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

