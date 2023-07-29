Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44-1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EW stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.74. 5,128,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,679. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.16.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $588,835.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 172,090 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $588,835.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 172,090 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,408.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,046 shares of company stock worth $19,145,434. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

