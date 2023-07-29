Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $144.76

Shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 144.76 ($1.86) and traded as high as GBX 153.80 ($1.97). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 153.60 ($1.97), with a volume of 790,003 shares traded.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 156.25. The stock has a market cap of £595.03 million, a P/E ratio of -114.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust news, insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £19,600 ($25,131.43). 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Company Profile

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.