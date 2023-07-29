Edge Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,053 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.88. The stock had a trading volume of 916,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $164.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

