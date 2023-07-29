Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 715 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,321,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,384. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.49 and a fifty-two week high of $161.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.84.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

