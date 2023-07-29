Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 164 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,936,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,305. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.22. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

