Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 29,783 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 131.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,370 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,783 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 131,678 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 43,960 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 27.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,747,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $177,002,000 after purchasing an additional 264,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,148,467 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,931. The firm has a market cap of $196.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

