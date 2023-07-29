Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $19,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,986,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,115,000 after buying an additional 3,668,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,583,000 after buying an additional 728,977 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,487,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,506,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,832,000 after buying an additional 440,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $100.58. 480,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $101.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.38.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.