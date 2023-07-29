Edge Capital Group LLC Has $11.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 28,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, WealthSpring Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VGT traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $452.57. The stock had a trading volume of 418,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,904. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.64. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $462.97. The firm has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

