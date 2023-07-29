Edge Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,013,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC owned 1.61% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $74,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.34. 157,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,681. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $77.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average of $74.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.651 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

