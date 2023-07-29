Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 16,456 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,456 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,423,524 shares of company stock worth $44,951,491 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.4 %

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,799,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,728. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.56 and its 200-day moving average is $89.45. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $152.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

