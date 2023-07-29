Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ROK traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.91 and a 200-day moving average of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total value of $145,017.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.