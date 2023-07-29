Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 345,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 87,941 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 579,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 19,521 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $800,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 96,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,893. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $146.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

