Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $458.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,019. The company has a market capitalization of $435.22 billion, a PE ratio of 72.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $469.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $448.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Guggenheim cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 746,556 shares of company stock worth $334,342,879 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

