Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,772 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,673,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $160.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.89 and its 200-day moving average is $148.40. The company has a market capitalization of $430.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.18.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,763,096. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

