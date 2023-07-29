Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 5,998 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 109.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $124.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,792 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.68. The company has a market capitalization of $316.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

