eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.46-2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion. eBay also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.96-$1.01 EPS.

eBay Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of EBAY traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,571,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,041. eBay has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.38. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in eBay by 56.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,164 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

