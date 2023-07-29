eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.46 billion-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion. eBay also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.96-1.01 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.43.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $45.01. 9,571,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,674,041. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. eBay has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,131,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in eBay by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,068,197 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,023,530,000 after acquiring an additional 122,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,666,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $516,516,000 after acquiring an additional 74,088 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in eBay by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in eBay by 6.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,058,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $268,803,000 after acquiring an additional 361,410 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

