Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Update

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ebara Stock Performance

EBCOY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.74. 4,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,638. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36. Ebara has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66.

Ebara Company Profile

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square/round type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

