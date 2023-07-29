Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Update

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ebara Stock Performance
EBCOY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.74. 4,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,638. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36. Ebara has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66.
Ebara Company Profile
