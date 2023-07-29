Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Trading Down 5.4%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.53. Approximately 34,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 70,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Ebang International Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24.

Get Ebang International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ebang International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBON. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ebang International by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 143,838 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ebang International by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 34,745 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ebang International by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ebang International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,067,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 301,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ebang International by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 856,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 383,500 shares in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebang International Company Profile

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.