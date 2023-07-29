Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Up 138.9% in July

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 138.9% from the June 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETW. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 181.2% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 944,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 608,815 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 652.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 644,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 558,795 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2,842.3% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 517,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 500,236 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 108.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 518,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 269,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,520,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after buying an additional 153,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETW stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 274,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,357. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0582 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

