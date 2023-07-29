Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Decreased by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.2% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Stock Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.31.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,620. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $211.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

