Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Trading Up 0.6 %

Eaton stock opened at $203.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $129.85 and a 52-week high of $211.83.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

