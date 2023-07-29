Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Eastman Chemical updated its FY23 guidance to $6.50-7.00 EPS.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,051,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.94. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $102.18.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 66.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

