Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Eastman Chemical updated its FY23 guidance to $6.50-7.00 EPS.
Eastman Chemical Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,051,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.94. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $102.18.
Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
