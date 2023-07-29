Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

EBC traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,218. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of ($140.02) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.06 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eastern Bankshares from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $62,383,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,807,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,268,000 after buying an additional 667,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $11,669,000. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

