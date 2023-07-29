East Side Games Group (OTC:EAGRF) Stock Price Down 3%

East Side Games Group Inc. (OTC:EAGRF – Get Free Report) dropped 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 3,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 5,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on East Side Games Group from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.55.

East Side Games Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and publishes free-to-play mobile games in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It also develops IdleKit, a proprietary game framework that allows developing of narrative-driven idle games. The company also engages in the sale of in-game virtual items through in-app purchases.

