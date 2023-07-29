Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Eagle Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EFBI remained flat at $18.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 million, a PE ratio of 56.25 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

About Eagle Financial Bancorp

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EAGLE.bank that provides banking products and services. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts; and loan products, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and land, construction, multi-family real estate, home equity and other consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

