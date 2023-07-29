Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Eagle Financial Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EFBI remained flat at $18.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 million, a PE ratio of 56.25 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $20.00.
About Eagle Financial Bancorp
