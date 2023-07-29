EAC Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One EAC token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. EAC has a market capitalization of $320,954.30 and $0.11 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EAC has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.35 or 0.00314414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013572 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106985 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

