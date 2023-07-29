Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James started coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dycom Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $111.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Shares of DY stock opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $77.33 and a 52-week high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $257,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $1,250,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.7% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

