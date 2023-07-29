Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE) Shares Up 0.4%

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 562.50 ($7.21) and last traded at GBX 562.50 ($7.21). 5,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 7,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 560 ($7.18).

The stock has a market cap of £73.58 million, a PE ratio of 781.25 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 561.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 549.61.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

