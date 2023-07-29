Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Down 58.4% in July

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the June 30th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DUFRY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dufry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dufry in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Dufry Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DUFRY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.01. 45,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,486. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. Dufry has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, Autogrill, Hellenic Duty Free, HMSHost, and World Duty Free brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Featured Articles

