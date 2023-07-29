DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. DTE Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $6.09 to $6.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.09-$6.40 EPS.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,567. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.23. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.77. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 112,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in DTE Energy by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.76.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

