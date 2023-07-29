Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.17

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.17 and traded as low as C$14.06. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$14.08, with a volume of 255,909 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIR.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.08.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.