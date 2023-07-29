DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58. 385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 189,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 1,954.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,963,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,297 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,390,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 135.2% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,261,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 725,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 128.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 614,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 564.9% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 657,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 558,768 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

