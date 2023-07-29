Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Short Interest Update

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Dongfeng Motor Group Price Performance

DNFGY stock remained flat at $23.46 during trading on Friday. 43 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $30.06.

Dongfeng Motor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.9116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of commercial, passenger, military, and energy, as well as key automotive components and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

